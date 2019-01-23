Television is a very ruthlessly and competitive place to be in: Aamir Ali

After a long gap, charming actor Aamir Ali is making his comeback with Navrangi Re on Colors Rishtey. Produced by Swastik Productions, the show revolves around a lively mohalla in a town in Northern India full of quirky and endearing characters. It is the laugh-a-minute story of a community living on the edge, teetering from one crisis to another and then deciding to take control of their lives.

The show also features actors such as Susmita Mukherjee, Raju Kher, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, and Manmohan Tiwari.

At the press conference held yesterday, TellyChakkar got in touch with FIR fame Aamir, who spoke about the show, his idea on going the family way, and more.

He shared, ‘I was fatigued from overwork. I didn’t want to get into acting for some time. Post my stint in Sarojini, I shut myself completely. For a couple of months, I did nothing and rejuvenated myself. I travelled a lot, concentrated on my business, and opened a couple of restaurants. I never wanted to make acting my bread and butter. I take acting as my passion. I have seen actors taking up mediocre roles to play EMIs and run the house. The acting career is very uncertain. Sometimes, it is on boom, while at other times, it goes flat. Television is especially a very ruthlessly and competitive place to be in. I have been lucky to have a good acting career and at the same time concentrated on my business as well. The concept of Navrangi Re appealed me to take up the show. I have always thought to make my comeback with a show like Navrangi Re, which is entertaining and has a social message to it.’

We asked Aamir how important it is to stay active on social media these days and does he feel pressurized to always dress well, to which he replied, ‘Well, I was very bad at being active on social media, but my wife Sanjeeda (Sheikh) always tells me it’s very important to stay socially active. From a month and a half, I have started being active to let my fans know about my whereabouts, and now, I find it fun interacting with people, as I have realized that is the only way you can connect with your fans. And talking about papzz, I have always been casually dressed. In fact, earlier I used to even attend weddings dressed in casuals, which I have stopped now.’

These days, when a lot of couples are parting ways, what is that one thing which has kept you and Sanjeeda hooked. He said, ‘Be real and give space to each other. Don’t work too much together. That is why I and Sanjeeda don’t work together. We are simple and grounded people by nature and I think that has kept us together.’

Any plans of going the family way? He averred, ‘I think we are still kids to become parents. Sanjeeda and I love kids, but when the right time comes, we will surely let the world know.’

Good luck, Aamir!