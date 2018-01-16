Tellychakkar now allows you to Showt and be heard

Tellychakkar.com is the first digital publisher in the world to have access to the path breaking custom ShowtBox, providing its readers the opportunity to instantly express themselves about the TV stars and other subjects of stories on TellyChakkar.com.

The interactive ShowtBox engagement tool is a product of Dublin-based Showt Limited, who have launched Showt (pronounced “Shout”) -- the world’s first Instant Global Voting platform. The Showt platform allows people everywhere, through the ShowtBox widget, its iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile website,www.showt.com, and other channels the opportunity to express and share a positive or negative opinion, like a “cheer” or a “boo,” about “Showtee” public figures, brands, organizations, music, film, television -- nearly anyone or anything -- and have their Showts be aggregated, replied to and reported on worldwide. Showt also provides Showtees the opportunity to engage with their fans (and detractors) by writing ShowtBack messages immediately delivered to Showters with the aggregated results, called the ShowtCount.

Says Tellychakkar.com Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Anil Wanvari: “We are happy to partner with Showt as it is a tool which allows fans to express and know opinions of other viewers of TV and digital shows on the fly. It is great for TV actors to know what their fans are thinking about them.”

Michael March, Showt’s CEO said, “We are thrilled to be working with the talented team at India’s premier TV fan site, Tellychakkar, and giving their readers the chance to get closer to their idols by Showting their feelings, and through ShowtBacks engaging directly with them. Soon, the ShowtBox will appear in digital media throughout India and that Showting will become an Indian habit.”

In addition to Showting in the ShowtBox that you will see in an increasing number of stories on Tellychakkar.com, viewers of certain live sports broadcasts on SonyLIV.com can also Showt for the players and teams in the events while watching live video by clicking on the Showt icon.

Showt is not a scientific poll. Rather, it’s a minute-by-minute record of public expression of sentiment and emotion. Showt gives everyone a simple means of public expression and the satisfaction of having their voices heard, counted and remembered.

So whenever you see the ShowtBox in a story be sure to cheer or boo by clicking Yes or No for each of the “Showtees” featured in the ShowtBox. It’s fun to be heard.