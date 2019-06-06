News

TellyChakkar Poll Results: Not DID; the audience is looking forward to watching Dance Deewane!

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2019 05:06 PM

MUMBAI: Dancing reality shows have suddenly picked momentum and have become a favorite watch of viewers over the weekends.

Watching participants come together and perform different acts and forms of dance has brought the audience closer to talent. While there are quite a few dance reality shows, the ones that promise to entertain currently are Dance Deewane Season Two, which will air on Colors, and Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions on Zee TV.
 
As a part of bringing face value to the show, both the reality shows have extremely talented and popular faces. While Dance Deewane will see dancing sensation and Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit as the female mentor, DID will introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time as the judge!
 
We launched an audience poll asking people which show they are most excited to watch between the two. 63 percent of the audience voted for Dance Deewane. Dance India Dance received a total of 38 percent votes. Well, clearly, Dance Deewane rules viewers' hearts!
 
What is your take on the poll results? Drop in your views in the comments section below! 
