TellyChakkar readers select Jennifer Winget as Showters’ Choice Most Loved TV Actress

MUMBAI: The beautiful Jennifer Winget has been a part of some of the most popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh. In these years Jennifer has made a huge name for herself in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and huge fan following.



She is undeniably one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. The way she portrayed Maya, one can't imagine anyone but her as the Beyhadh obsessive lover. Be it Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh or now Bepannaah, her scenes are worth watching as she never disappoints. She breathes life into her characters. TellyChakkar readers who have chosen her as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Most Loved TV Actress, with 92% Yes Showts.



Along with Jennifer, the TellyChakkar team nominated to compete in the Most Loved TV Actress competition: Anita Hassandani, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti and Hina Khan.



Actress Anita Hassanandani is a total stunner, and her subtle humor is something we are in awe of. Giving her tough competition is Surbhi Jyoti whose reign on Indian television screen began when she started playing the character of Zoya in Qubool Hai. She won many hearts with her performance, her fresh and delightful look and then with her amazingly dressed character as well. Anita and Surbhi both received 89% Yes Showts to place second.



Coming third is Erica Fernandes with 84% Yes Showts. She is one of the most loved television stars, and one of the main reasons for that love is her chemistry with Parth Samthaan in “Kasautii Zindagi Kay”. Also, her character in the show is strong, and this definitely touches the hearts of the audience.



Surbhi Chandna is an Indian television actress most prominently known for her excellent acting chops and amazing screen presence in every scene she executes. Her claim to fame was her Ishqbaaaz days, where her role gained her tremendous accolades, respect, and love of the audience. Surbhi Chandna has impressed viewers with her immense talent and shown us, even in such a short period, that she is capable of versatility and can play many diverse roles. She received 83% Yes Showts right behind Erica.



After Surbhi is the ever-smiling Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who is the only Indian television actress who has made it to the Forbes 2018 list and also known as the queen of Television Industry. She received 82% Yes Showts.



Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai of Star Plus fame has gained loads of love and fan following lately with her strong portrayal of her character of Naira. Her beautiful smile melts the hearts of her fans and followers. She received 81% Yes Showts slightly behind Divyanka.



Lastly, Hina Khan, one of the most striking and vibrant personalities of the Television Industry received 79% Yes Showts.



We congratulate Jennifer Winget on becoming TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Most Loved TV Actress.