Tellychakkar readers select Jennifer Winget as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Dressed

MUMBAI: The beautiful Jennifer Winget, currently seen in “Bepannah” in the role of Zoya, has been a part of some of the most beloved shows on TV including “Kasauti Zindagi Kay,” “Saraswatichandra,” “Dill Mill Gayye,” “Kahin To Hoga” and “Kkusum.”



Her talent, beauty and fashion sense is appreciated by fans worldwide, especially those at Tellychakkar who have chosen her as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Dressed (Female), with 96% Yes Showts.



Seven fashion stars, including Jennifer, were nominated by the TellyChakkar team to compete in this week’s Best Dressed Femalecompetition: Anita Hassandani, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan.



Anita Hassandani received 89% Yes Showts to place second.



She is already a popular face. Her portrayal of Shagun in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” has made her one of the most iconic villains of the Indian Television Industry, appreciated by fans worldwide. Now they are also appreciating her fashion sense.



Next is Shivangi Joshi, who is enjoying much attention due to her role of Naira in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. She received 88% Yes Showts for Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Dressed (Female) slightly behind Anita.



Divyanka Tripathi, who needs no introduction, plays the lead role of Ishita in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and is adored by all her fans, was given tough competition for Showters’ Choice this week from Hina Khan, who became a household name with her stint in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” as Akshara. She is now remembered more for her latest role of Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay". They both received 87% Yes Showts right behind Shivangi. Also, Divyanka is the Indian TV actress with the highest number of followers on Instagram.



Next with 85% Yes Showts is Erica Fernandes, who rose to fame as Sonakshi in “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and also entertained us thoroughly as Prerna in “Kasautii Zindagii Kii”.



Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame as Annika in Ishqbaaz, received 83% Yes Showts..



Jennifer Winget, congratulations on being our Fashion Queen, becoming TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Dressed (Female).