Tellychakkar readers select Jennifer Winget as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Eyes

MUMBAI: The beautiful Jennifer Winget, currently seen in “Bepannah” portraying the role of Zoya, has been a part of some of the most beloved shows on TV including “Kasauti Zindagi Kay,” “Saraswatichandra,” “Dill Mill Gayye,” “Kahin To Hoga” and “Kkusum.”



Her talent, beauty and fashion sense is appreciated by fans worldwide. This week they appreciated her beautiful eyes with 96% Yes Showts in the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Eyes competition.



Seven stars, including Jennifer, were nominated by the TellyChakkar team to compete in this week’s Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Eyes competition: Anita Hassandani, Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Divyanka Triphathi, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan.



Anita Hassandani received 94% Yes Showts to place second. Anita already is a popular face. Her portrayal of Shagun in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” has made her one of the most iconic villains, appreciated by TellyChakkar readers worldwide.



Next with 90% Yes Showts was Divyanka Tripathi, who needs no introduction. She plays the lead role of Ishita in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and is adored by all her fans. Divyanka is the Indian TV actress with the most Instagram followers.



Next is Erica Fernandes, who rose to fame as Sonakshi in “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and also entertained us thoroughly as Prerna in “Kasautii Zindagii Kii”. Erica received 89% Yes Showts slightly behind Divyanka.



Shivangi Joshi, who is enjoying much attention due to her role of Naira in the show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” received 88% Yes Showts.



Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame from portraying the role of Annika in Ishqbaaz, received 84% Yes Showts in the Best Eyes competition.



Not far behind with 83% Yes Showts is Hina Khan, who became a household name with her stint in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” as Akshara. She is now remembered more for her latest role of Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay".



Jennifer, congratulations for becoming this week’s winner for TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Eyes. You keep us dazzled and bewitched all the time!