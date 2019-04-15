TellyChakkar readers select Parth Samthaan as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Actor (Male) with Arjun Bijlani second

Parth Samthaan won millions of hearts in MTV’s popular youth-based show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyanas Manik Malhotra. Now he’s in Ekta Kapoor’s reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Anurag Basu.The hot and handsome actor Parth Samthaan is one of the most-loved television actors of current times and his talent is appreciated by fans worldwide, especially those at TellyChakkar who have chosen him as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Actor (Male) with 80% Yes Showts.Along with Parth, others nominated by the TellyChakkar team to compete in this week’s Showter’s Choice Best Actor (Male) competition: Karan Tacker, Mohsin Khan, Karan Patel, Mohit Malik, Karan Wahi, Arjun Bijlani and Nakuul Mehta.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Arjun Bijlani began his journey with the romantic youth show, Miley Jab Hum Tum. The actor is also popular for his stints in Naagin, Naagin 2, Teri Meri Love Stories and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is also hosting Dance Diwaane. He’s one of the favorite actors of the Television Industry. Hereceived 72% Yes Showts to place second.Karan Tacker, who was last seen in Bepannah and Ace of Space and has a well-sculpted physique, received 71% Yes Showts, slightly behind Arjun. He may not have featured in too many daily soaps, but he has made a mark as an anchor on reality shows and is adored by many fans.Nakuul Mehta rose to fame with his performance as Aditya Kumar in Star Plus’ popular serial, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.He is one of the most loved television stars, last ruling the TV screens with his performance as Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in the serial Ishqbaaaz opposite the stunning Niti Taylor, who plays Mannat Kaur Khurana in the show. He received 67% Yes showts.Mohit Malik, iscurrently inthe role of Sikandar in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which is one of the most-watched shows on television.He has been able to create a niche for himself as the compassionate and emotional father on-screen who is seen bathed in tears on several occasions breaking the stereotype of men in entertainment who prefer to play macho. He received 66% Yes Showts, slightly behind Nakuul Mehta.Mohsin Khan is enjoying much attention due to his role of Kartik in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai . His romantic tale with Naira aka Shivangi Joshi keeping the viewers hooked to the show. He has received 65%Yes Showts.Karan Patel, one of the most successful stars on television, has a massive fan following. He is ruling the television screens these days with his performance as Raman in Ye Hai Mohabbatein. He received 45% Yes Showts.Lastly, Karan Wahi, last seen in Hungama's web-series Barcode, received 43% Yes Showts, probably because he has been away from the television screens from some time.Parth Samthaan, congratulations on being the best and becoming this week’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Actor (Male).