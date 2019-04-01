TellyChakkar readers selected Kullfi Kumar Bajewala as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best TV show with Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 secon



MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is an Indian musical television series, which airs on Star Plus and Hotstar. The show is produced by Gul Khan and features an ensemble cast including Aakriti Sharma, Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Myra Singh as main lead. I The show is one of the most-loved television show of current times. It’s appreciated by TellyChakkar readers from all over the world, who have chosen the show as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best TV Show, with the most Yes Showt -- 67% Yes Showts.



The nominees this week for Showters’ Choice Best TV Show were Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Coming in at number two with 60% Yes Showts is KasautiZindagi Kay 2, an Indian soap opera created and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, airing on Star Plus. It is a reboot of the 2001 seriesKasautii Zindagii Kay and stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan as main leads.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India's longest running sitcoms. It airs from on SAB TV and features Dilip Joshi and Disha

Vakhani as main lead. The show received 58% Yes Showts to come in third.



Fourth with 53% Yes Showts is Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, an Indian Hindi television series broadcast on Zee TV. The show stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani.



Fifth with 51% Yes Showts was Kumkum Bhagya is asoap opera created by Balaji for the Zee. The show stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.



Sixth with 50% was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest running Hindi Indian series.

It stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.



Seventh with 45% Yes is Ishq Mein Marjawan which airs on Colors TV and features Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria..



Close behind with 44% Yes is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein isaBalaji soap opera which stars Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani Kundali Bhagya had a hard time this week.

The romantic drama which airs on Zee isa spin off of KumKum Bhagya, and stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura.



Congratulations Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and team on being TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week Best TV show.