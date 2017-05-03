Telugu TV actor commits suicide

Telugu TV actor Pradeep Kumar committed suicide at his residence here after a quarrel with his actress-wife, police said on Wednesday.

Popular for acting in serials such as "Saptamatrika" and "Aruguru Prativatulu", Pradeep hanged himself to death. His body was discovered on Wednesday morning by his wife Pavani Reddy.

"Pradeep had come home late after a birthday party on Tuesday. He had an argument with his wife and went to his bedroom. Pavani slept in the living room. In the morning, she found him hanging from the ceiling," a police official told the media.

Pradeep and Pavani were married last year.

(Source: IANS)