Tenali Rama completes 100 episodes

It is celebration times on the set of Sony SAB much popular show Tenali Rama. The folklore series which has touched the hearts of its viewers have achieved yet another benchmark. The show completes its 100th episode. The occasion was celebrated with a cake cutting with the entire cast on the set.

The cast which includes Krishna Bhardwaj, Manav Gohil, Pankaj Berry, Nimisha Vakhariya and Priyamvada Kant were all in a jovial mood. The character of Tenali Rama has become one of the favorites among the viewers in no time. With his wit and intelligence Rama has not only managed to win his King Krishnadevraya recognition but has also made a place in SAB viewers’ hearts. The show has consistently been receiving overwhelming response for its stories, apt cast and their acting skills. All we can say is ‘Sabse Sayana…T… T… T…Tenali Rama’! Here’s too many more milestones for the show.

Krishna Bharadwaj who plays the character of Tenali Rama said, “It’s a good achievement for the show but still we have many more milestones to reach. It is a wonderful experience as Tenali Rama and I hope the audience will always continue showering their love.”

Manav Gohil who plays the character of King Krishna Dev Raya said, “I still remember the first day of my shoot, where I thought portraying the character of the king will be very difficult. But now the journey is really fun as well as challenging, and I am enjoying being a part of the show. I wish the show achieves many such milestones.”