Tenali Rama makes Krishna Bharadwaj 'King of expressions’

MUMBAI: Actor Krishna Bharadwaj is soaring high with the success of his ongoing show Tenali Rama. What has been a career-changing choice for him, Krishna talks about how he has become a favorite in every household.

“This role has done wonders for me. The kind of appreciation I get, the kind of love and respect I get from the audience in general and not only kids but elder citizens too is really amazing. Long back I heard that to be a hit star one must make sure that the kids love you because if they do they make sure their family watches and loves you too. Kids totally love my character and they think I am their age. They come and say to me ‘Rama play with us’,” shares Krishna.

The actor, who has been part of Gujarati film Chal Mann Jeetva Jaiye' and TV shows such as RK Laxman Ki Duniya and Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, also has received multiple compliments after playing the clever Brahmin Tenali.

“The compliments I get for Tenali Rama are like ‘Krishna is the king of expressions’. The kind of faces I make, I play the character in a way that people love to see. I have always got good appreciation for my acting skills. Also, I believe that male actors have hardly anything to do on television because it is a female-oriented visual medium. In a way, I feel very lucky and fortunate enough to get a role that is totally based on me and I keep getting compliments for my character,” he says.

Journey for Krishna was not easy before bagging this show. “I was out of work before Tenali Rama for four years. I had just done the Gujarati film and the plays. There was no constant work, no financial stability so this prompted me to take up Tenali Rama. Beggars can't be choosers and I am really fortunate that this show came my way because it has been a huge hit. I am glad I took up the show,” shares the actor, whose show will complete 400 episodes on January 14th.