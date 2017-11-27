Teni delivers baby girl; goes critical in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak!

If you have been tired of wiping your tears with the emotional drama in Shashi Sumeet Mittal’s popular daily, Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors, it’s time to keep the tissues aside as some happy moments await the viewers!

Recently, we updated our enthusiastic readers about the upcoming track on how Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) will faint and will be left unattended.

Putting an end to the bumpy drama around Teni’s pregnancy and Parth’s (Siddharth Shukla) intolerance for her, the former will reasons to rejoice in the house.

Our source informs us, “After a painful process of childbirth, Teni will deliver a baby girl. The Bhanushali family will be overjoyed to welcome the little angel in their family unaware of Teni’s condition. Their happiness will turn into worry knowing that Teni’s condition is critical and that it’s difficult to save her life.”

OMG!!!

How will Teni be out of danger and recover soon? Will Parth comeback on learning out about Teni’s deteriorating condition?

Keep reading this space for more updates.