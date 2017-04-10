Teni to get engaged in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak?

The ongoing tracks of Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) are now revolving around the wedding talks of Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

Recently, we saw Teni thinking about different ways to get her wedding cancelled. Teni doesn’t want to get married and even Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) are thinking of ways to help her out.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Teni’s marriage that whether she will let it happen or not. Read on to know what will happen next –

Our source informs us, “The groom’s family will agree to get their son married to Teni. But Teni will create such situations that the groom will refuse to marry her and run away from the ceremony. This is how how Teni will finally succeed in cancelling her marriage and things will go according to her plan during the engagement ceremony.”

We tried reaching Jasmin but she remained unavailable for comment.

Will Teni be able to convince the family now? Let’s see what the upcoming episodes are going to unfold.

Keep watching this space for more updates.