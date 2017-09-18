Shashi Sumeet Productions' popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors, never fails to surprise the audience with shocking twists and turns.

TellyChakkar.com has learned that the upcoming episodes have a lot more twists in store.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen the growing differences between Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) because of Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

Now, we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Teni will learn a shocking truth about Shorvori. Read on -

Our source informs us, "Teni will learn about Shorvori's brain tumor and that she has a only a month's time for survival. A heartbroken Teni will question Shorvori about her reasons to keep the truth of her illness to herself. Teni will also insist Shorvori to share the truth about her illness with Parth but she will find it hard to convince Shorvori."

Will Parth learn about Shorvori's brain tumor? What will Teni do now after learning the truth?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

