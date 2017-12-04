Hot Downloads

Teni to LEAVE the Bhanushali house in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

04 Dec 2017 03:45 PM

Dramas always play spoil sport in happy moments when it comes to daily soaps!!!

The viewers of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak have recently witnessed some happy moments in the Bhanushali family after Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) returned home with her baby girl but soon after Teni was shocked to learn that Parth (Siddharth Shukla) wants her to leave the house with her surrogacy fees.

We hear, in the upcoming episodes of the series, there is some more drama in store for the audience.

Our source informs us, “The Bhanushali family will be shocked to learn about Parth’s wish and they will convince him to change his decision but Parth will be adamant on his decision. Just for the sake of Parth’s happiness, Teni will leave the house.”

Will the family convince Parth and get Teni back home? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable till the time of filing the story.

Keep reading this space for more updates.  

