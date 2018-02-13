Teni or Shorvari - Who will sit for the ritual with Parth as his wife in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Mumbai: Colors’ show Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) has so far seen Shorvari’s (Rashami Desai) reunion with Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) living under the same roof with them.

The upcoming episodes will focus around a puja where Koini will instigate Shorvari to sit for the ritual with Parth, given that she is his wife. At this Indu will encourage Teni for the same saying that she has duties towards him of a wife.

A source informs us, “Teni, Parth and Shorvari have entered into a obscure love triangle. After an emotional drama and heaps of provocation by family members, Teni and Shorvari both will sit for the puja with Parth.”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates and gossip.