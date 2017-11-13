Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak saw some high intensity drama recently where Parth (Siddharth Shukla) lashed out at Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) for having a hand in Shorvari’s (Rashami Desai) death.

While the problems continue in Parth and Teni’s life, the daily soap’s lovers will be entertained with some light hearted drama between the two. Teni is pregnant so she is bound to have pregnancy cravings, and it is Parth who will have to make sure she is alright despite of being annoyed.

(Also Read: Parth to blame Teni for Shorvari’s death in Dil Se Dil Tak)

An actor on the condition of anonymity says, “Teni will crave for mouth-watering pani-puris and hence Parth will take her to a roadside shop to satisfy her taste buds. There are many such light- hearted moments awaited in the show."

Dil Se Dil Tak is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.