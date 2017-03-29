Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar

quickie
Amit Tandon

One night stands are new adventure each time: Amit Tandon

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Teni to stay in the Bhanushali house in Dil Se Dil Tak

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 07:37 PM

Colors’ popular drama Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) depicts a unique relation between Parth (Siddharth Shukla), Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

Till now, Parth and Shorvori have been facing a lot of difficulties of hiding Teni's reality from their family, knowing well that they would be against the 'surrogacy'.

Now, it seems that happiness is on the way for the trio in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episode of the series, Shorvori will manage to convince Dadaji (Tej Sapru) that Teni is the reason behind their child’s existence. Eventually he will allow Teni to stay in the Bhanushali house. Further, Shorvori will surprise Parth and Teni with this good news.”

We tried reaching Jasmin but she remained unavailable for comments.

Will things turn happy in Bhanushali house now? Only time will tell...

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Dil Se Dil Tak, Colors, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top