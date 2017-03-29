Teni to stay in the Bhanushali house in Dil Se Dil Tak

Colors’ popular drama Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) depicts a unique relation between Parth (Siddharth Shukla), Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

Till now, Parth and Shorvori have been facing a lot of difficulties of hiding Teni's reality from their family, knowing well that they would be against the 'surrogacy'.

Now, it seems that happiness is on the way for the trio in the forthcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episode of the series, Shorvori will manage to convince Dadaji (Tej Sapru) that Teni is the reason behind their child’s existence. Eventually he will allow Teni to stay in the Bhanushali house. Further, Shorvori will surprise Parth and Teni with this good news.”

We tried reaching Jasmin but she remained unavailable for comments.

Will things turn happy in Bhanushali house now? Only time will tell...

Keep reading this space for more updates.