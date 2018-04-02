Home > Tv > Tv News
Teni to turn Parth’s saviour in a bar in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2018 03:40 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar had already reported about the upcoming update of Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) that after having a partial memory loss, Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) will be back to being a chirpy girl like she was before.

And this surely means that the audience will get to witness some amusing moments in the upcoming episodes! Read on to know what will happen in the show:

Due to the memory loss, Teni will assume that Parth (Rohan Gandotra) is her driver and will ask him to drive her to her chawl where she resided back in her ‘not-in-love’ days. Parth will be forced to cooperate with her as per the doctor’s advice.

(Also Read: Teni to turn into her ‘chirpy-cheerful’ self in Dil Se Dil Tak)

On reaching there, Teni will perform a bar dance. Parth will dislike Teni’s behaviour and will reach there to stop her however, he will end up having a brawl with a guy who is trying to harm Teni. At last, Teni will turn out a saviour for Parth.

What do you think about Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai?

Are you excited to watch this sequence? Let us know in the comment section below!

Tags > Dil Se Dil Tak, Zee TV, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Jasmin Bhasin, Rohan Gandotra, Rashami Desai,

past seven days