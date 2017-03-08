Teni's reality to come to fore in Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak

Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd) has been creating waves among its viewers with the beautiful yet complicated relationship of Parth (Siddharth Shukla), Shorvori (Rashami Desai) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin).

The show traces the life of Parth and Shorvori whose dreams of becoming parents are about to get fulfilled through surrogacy. In the recent episodes, after failing at seducing Parth, Teni will be dressed by Shorvori and sent to meet Parth at his office. But the man would have been shocked to see her there all decked up.

Now in the upcoming episodes, a curious Shorvroi will call Teni to know the details but will be upset when she gets to know that nothing happened between them. On the other hand, Parth will get to know that it was Shorvori’s plan to send Teni to his office.

Shared a source, “Later, Dadaji (Tej Sapru) will get to know about the mess created in the office and will question Parth about it.”

Giving an explanation for this, Parth will tell Dadaji that he had forgot to lock his office. And, while Dada ji is about to leave he will be surprised to see a bangle on the floor and will look at Parth with doubt.

Will Shorvori’s plan succeed in getting Parth-Teni close? Will Dadaji find out about Teni?

Only time will tell...stay hooked!!

We could not reach the actors for a comment.