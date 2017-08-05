Model turned actor Paras Kalnawat, who is currently portraying the role of Prince Sanjay on Star Plus' Meri Durga, counts someone special in the TV industry.

Yes, in real life, Paras is very close to choreographer Terence Lewis.

Talking about it, Paras shared, “I went to Terence sir’s school to do a dance course and it is here that I first got spotted by him. He is the first person to give me a chance to work. He gave me a chance to work in the Pepsi TV commercial with Ranbir Kapoor as he was the choreographer of the ad."

"In my career, whenever I am in doubt I turn to him for guidance. He is always just a call away and a father figure tome in Mumbai,” he added.

So, what is your greatest take away from him? "He taught me a few things: always be patient, never look back and keep moving forward. Terence Sir and I share a father-son bond in real life."

Keep that bond alive, guys!