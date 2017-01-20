Teriya Magar wins Jhalak season 9

Another glitzy and glamorous season of celeb dance reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has reached culmination post announcement of the victor.

The show, which opened to much curiosity, saw diminishing interest with passage of time.

Judges Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Ganesh Hegde (brief appearance) and Farah Khan, with the able hosting of Manish Paul, did their best to up the entertainment ante.

Among the flurry of contestants, and post the battle of grooves, the contest saw three finalists Teriya Magar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Salman Yusuff Khan.

Finally, nimble and talented Teriya has emerged winner and has taken the coveted crown home.

She was earlier the champion of Dance India Dance as well. She’s a master of modern dance form.

We wish the lady heartiest congratulations.

Jhalak was produced by BBC Worldwide India.