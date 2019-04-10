News

Tevar's entry to bring NEW TWIST in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 12:05 AM
MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala has always presented some extremely interesting tracks revolving around Sikandar and Kullfi, much to the entertainment of the audience.

Soon, Amyra will have to face a brutal reality of her life.

As seen so far, Amyra and Kullfi have been battling to win a singing reality show. Amyra tortures Kullfi, as she wants to keep her away from Sikandar.

Now, the show will reveal the relationship between Amyra and Tevar.

Tevar will return when he learns that Amyra has a terminal disease. The duo sharing a father-daughter relationship will bring in a whole new twist in the show.

Let’s see what happens next!
