Thakur to be attacked by members of Brahmo Samaj in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

The coming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada will show some shocking chapters of Thakur’s (Suman Kundu) life!

Well, in the days to come, it will be seen that Thakur will teach Jogin that it is an offence to kill animals. But when it comes to animals that may harm, one shall not show any mercy. Deputy Magistrate Adhar Sen will be mesmerized to hear Thakur’s vision towards life.

On the other hand, Naren will feel bad that Thakur did not send any one to ask him to come over to join his birthday celebration. Understanding Naren’s sentiments, Thakur himself will go to Brahmo Samaj to meet his loved one. However, the members of Brahmo Samaj will not take Thakur’s appearance too kindly.

And guess what?

They will attack him with whatever they can lay their hands on.

Oh my God!

Upon this turn of event, how Thakur will react? Will he be saved by his disciple?

