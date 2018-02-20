Thakur to predict about reincarnation in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

Kolkata: A lot of drama is in store for the viewers of Aakash Aath’s period drama Jagat Janani Maa Sarada as Thakur (Suman Kundu) will predict something interesting.

Well, a source associated with the show shared that in the upcoming episode, Girish Ghosh (Sanjib Sarkar), Ramchandra Dutta, Suren Mitra and all the sacrificing disciples will celebrate Thakur’s janmotithi. However, considering Thakur’s health conditions, they will decide to keep it a private affair.

Next, an apparent reconciliation will occur between the two groups of disciples. Thakur however will predict that he will reincarnate again after hundred years. Laxmimoni will follow the path of begging like the sacrificing disciples. Thakur will say that a day will come when Laxmi will have a considerable number of followers. All the sacrificing disciples will decide to celebrate Dol Utsav at Kashipur.

So, will they be able to celebrate Dol without any hurdle? Will Thakur be requested to join them in the celebration?