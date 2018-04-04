Home > Tv > Tv News
Thakur to show God's existence in him in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

04 Apr 2018
04 Apr 2018 06:26 PM

Kolkata: Here we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Jagat Janani Maa Sarada! A lot is going to happen in the coming episodes of this period drama, which airs on Aakash Aath.

Loyal viewers of the show would know that Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) had opined to consult Dr. Rajen Dutta for a second opinion. Now read on to know what will happen next-

While all the disciple sons will grapple over the deteriorating health of Thakur (Suman Kundu), Sarada (Arpita Mondol) will stand by her ailing husband through thick and thin. This way her gesture will set an example of the epitome of patience and serenity.

Dr. Rajen Dutta will observe Thakur and declare that Dr. Sarkar’s diagnosis and prescription shall be the last word in Thakur’s treatment. He shall come over to meet Thakur frequently and enjoy the divine company.

Thakur will bless Sarada that their sons shall be doing fine in terms of struggle in life even after his demise. Thakur will oblige Atul by letting him see the existence of God in him and this will leave the latter speechless.

On the other hand, Naren’s brother Amritalal Dutta alias Habu Dutta will step in Kashipur in search of an addiction which he heard only Thakur can offer and which will help the former to stay in a state of absolute intoxication throughout.

Will Naren’s brother’s search end? And what Atul will do now after the divine experience? The coming episodes will unfold the answers.

Keep visiting this space for more updates. 

