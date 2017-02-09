“Thanks for saving my son’s life”, Ishwari to Sonakshi in Kuch Rang...

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) are already happy to see Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) close to each other because of the accident sequence.

Post the leap, this was the first time when the two connected and audience witnessed some heart warming moments. However, this romance was short lived. In the upcoming episode, as soon as Sonakshi would get Dev to the hospital, Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) will arrive too.

Vicky (Vaibhav Singh) will instigate Ishwari but she will learn that Sonakshi has saved her son’s life. Hence, she would go to meet Sonakshi and with joined hands will thank her for saving his son’s life.

Sonakshi’s parents will also come to hospital and they all will confront each other for the first time post leap.

What will happen next? Will Dev thank Sonakshi for saving his life? Will Sonakshi learn about Vicky’s involvement in Dev’s accident?

When we called Erica, she was busy shooting

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.