Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

“Thanks for saving my son’s life”, Ishwari to Sonakshi in Kuch Rang...

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2017 05:59 PM

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) are already happy to see Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) close to each other because of the accident sequence.

Post the leap, this was the first time when the two connected and audience witnessed some heart warming moments. However, this romance was short lived. In the upcoming episode, as soon as Sonakshi would get Dev to the hospital, Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) will arrive too.

Vicky (Vaibhav Singh) will instigate Ishwari but she will learn that Sonakshi has saved her son’s life. Hence, she would go to meet Sonakshi and with joined hands will thank her for saving his son’s life.

Sonakshi’s parents will also come to hospital and they all will confront each other for the first time post leap.

What will happen next? Will Dev thank Sonakshi for saving his life? Will Sonakshi learn about Vicky’s involvement in Dev’s accident?

When we called Erica, she was busy shooting

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Dev-Sonakshi, Sony T, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest