Thapki actress Smita Singh on board for Kausautii Zindagii Ki 2!

12 Mar 2018 11:44 AM

Mumbai: Actress Smita Singh, who previously acted in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bhagyavidhaata and Hitler Didi, was last seen in Thapki Pyaar Ki on Colors essaying the character of Kosi.

While the show has gone off air and we desperately await the comeback of leads - Jigyasa Singh and Manish Golplani, let us remind you that a show is incomplete without a vamp, who plays a crucial role in adding twists and turns to the story.

So, here is a piece of news which will bring a smile to your face. Well, your very favourite Kosi will be back in a new avatar!

Sources confirm that Smita will portray a significant role in the iconic Kausatii Zindagii Kii…

"Smita has been roped in to play the mother of the male lead. She will be portrayed as a homemaker and the wife of a renowned business man based in Mumbai. She will project a personality who will have a strong hold over the family decisions. Smita's character will also have shades of humour," sources affirm.

Kasautii Zindagii Kii..., a romantic drama by Balaji Telefilms, which was aired from 2001 to 2008, was a weekly episodic show that narrated the love story of Anurag Basu and Prerna, essayed by Cezzane Khan and Shweta Tiwari, respectively.

Reports suggest that the season 2 of the show will have Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) actress Reyhna Malhotra playing the antagonist.

When we called Smita for a confirmation, she asked us to call back later.

