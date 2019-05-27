The audience couldn't relate to the contemporary version of Mahabharata: Ashim Gulati on Karn Sangini's failure

MUMBAI: Ashim Gulati, who rose to fame with Star Plus' KarnSangini, has successfully ventured into the digital space. The debonair actor will be seen in an interesting role in Hotstar Originals' Hostages.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, Ashim revealed details about his stint on television as Karn in Star Plus' KarnSangini.

He said, 'I believe that the audience couldn’t relate to the contemporary version of Mahabharata. Had the show been on for a few more months, it would have clicked with the audience.'

On being asked about being disappointed with the response, he added, 'Of course I was disappointed thinking about it for a day or two, as the team had invested a lot of effort to make the show successful, which didn't happen. But as an actor, our job is to perform and leave the rest on to the audience. Actors can't take failures to their heart and sulk with disappointment. One needs to focus on future projects and move ahead with positivity.'

His next project, Hostages, also stars Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles. Talking about sharing screen space with such stellar actors, Ashim said, 'I feel privileged to be a part of such an experienced star cast. Ronit used to give so many improvisations and tips to enhance a scene, which really helped me. It was a delight to work with Tisca Chopra and Sudhir Mishra.'

Good luck, Ashim!