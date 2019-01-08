The audience will soon reject weak actors: Parichay Sharma

Actor Parichay Sharma, who has been part of shows such as Khwaboon ki Zamin Par, Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, Sadda Haq and Balika Vadhu, says that competition in the industry has increased. The actor adds that only good actors will survive after a point. “There is a lot of competition and networking is a must. But it’s a good thing that because of content-based shows coming up, a lot of actors are blooming. There will be a time soon when the audience will reject weak actors, no matter what they do,” he says.

Luck is important in the industry, but you cannot depend on it. “Luck plays a big role but you cannot sit and wait for your luck to change. Even if you are lucky, you will have to prove yourself because luck can take you on the top but it's your mettle that will keep you on the top,” he says.

The way you conduct yourself at work is important, says Parichay. “I have very good relations with the production houses I have worked with. I am not just praising myself but for me work is worship. I have always been very professional on sets. I have worked with Swastik, DKP Rajan sir, Sphere origin, Anupam Kher productions and I would love to work with them again. Also, I would love to work with Balaji Telefilms as I have never got the opportunity to work with them,” he adds.

The actor is on the lookout for interesting roles. “I want to do strong and challenging roles. Any character which has the backbone of its own and not just an addition to the story, I will be willing to do it. I am also open to doing negative roles but it should be a strong character,” he says.

Ask Parichay who he idolises, and he says, “My idols are Daniel Day-Lewis, Tom Hardy, Christian Bale, Leonardo de Caprio, tom cruise, Tom Hanks and Marlen Brando. I worship all of them. Daniel is at the top. Sometimes, I get so mesmerised looking at their work and preparation. I ask myself when will I be on that level.”