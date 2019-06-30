"The best part of acting is that you become a different person, a different soul," says Actor-Producer Yuvraaj Parashar

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of performing arts was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, Yuvraaj Parashar says that itâ€™s his passion & love for the craft of acting which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of Bollywood "You know what's the best part of acting , you become a different person, a different soul. Isn't it beautiful. Ever since I can remember, acting has not been a dream, it has been an obsession. I started with Pollywood, the amount of love I received was unreal. It was that love which encouraged me to take my passion forward"

Blame his talent Â Yuvraaj Parashar has shared screen space with some of the stalwarts of the industry like Veteran actress Zeenat Aman in Love, Life & Screwups along with Zarina Wahab, Mona Ambegaonkar, Â Dolly Thakore, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma and Rachel White.

Â

He also played a reel life superstar in Lights, Camera & Murder alongside Mita Vashisth Diandra Scores & Kapil Kaustubh Sharma.Â



Yuvraaj Parashar happens to be the only male actor in Bollywood to perform kathak on melody queen Shri Lata Mangeshkar's voice, calls it "a- dream-come-true"

Â