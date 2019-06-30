News

"The best part of acting is that you become a different person, a different soul," says Actor-Producer Yuvraaj Parashar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jun 2019 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of performing arts was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, Yuvraaj Parashar says that itâ€™s his passion & love for the craft of acting which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of Bollywood "You know what's the best part of acting , you become a different person, a different soul. Isn't it beautiful. Ever since I can remember, acting has not been a dream, it has been an obsession. I started with Pollywood, the amount of love I received was unreal. It was that love which encouraged me to take my passion forward"

Blame his talent Â Yuvraaj Parashar has shared screen space with some of the stalwarts of the industry like Veteran actress Zeenat Aman in Love, Life & Screwups along with Zarina Wahab, Mona Ambegaonkar, Â Dolly Thakore, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma and Rachel White.
Â 
He also played a reel life superstar in Lights, Camera & Murder alongside Mita Vashisth Diandra Scores & Kapil Kaustubh Sharma.Â 

Yuvraaj Parashar happens to be the only male actor in Bollywood to perform kathak on melody queen Shri Lata Mangeshkar's voice, calls it "a- dream-come-true"

Â 

Tags > Yuvraaj Parashar, Bollywood, Zeenat Aman, Zarina Wahab, Lights, Camera & Murder, Mita Vashisth Diandra Scores, Kapil Kaustubh Sharma,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Garima Jain gets engaged to Raahul Gautam Sarraf

Garima Jain gets engaged to Raahul Gautam Sarraf
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aalesha
Aalesha
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

past seven days