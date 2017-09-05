Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji is witnessing love bloom these days. Kanak and Uma’s (Rhea Sharma and Avinash Rekhi) chemistry will set the TV screens ablaze. However, their love paradise will not be devoid of turmoils.

TellyChakkar.com has got some exclusive scoop on what the viewers can expect to see in the coming episodes this week.

According to a source, Nanda (Sadiya Siddique) will challenge Kanak. “Nanda will blatantly reveal her evil intentions about Kanak to that latter's face.” All of it will begin when Kanak tries to change Uma’s belief system and at the same time, challenge his upbringing as well. Nanda will be threatened by Kanak's actions.

The daily will witness a high voltage drama in the coming episodes. Saadia’s character is hellbent on humiliating Kanak. She will leave no stones unturned to win.

This Shashi-Sumeet Productions will surely be a roller-coaster ride for its viewers, this week. It may remind the audience of the Saas-Bahu tussle that happened between Sandhya and Bhabho in its previous season. One of the big high points of Diya aur Baati Hum was the constant tussle between Sandhya and Bhabho. It worked for that show and chances are it might work with its sequel as well.

Apart from the big face-off, the series will also for the first time witness Uma’s sister Saraswati’s (Swati Kapoor) track. The character has not been given much prominence in the show but soon a major track will be focused on her.