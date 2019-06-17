‘THIS’ is the BIGGEST TWIST in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with Mr. Bajaj’s entry in the show.

As seen in the promos, Anurag and Prerna are set to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Mr. Bajaj enters, leaving the media shocked as to what he is doing in the Basu house. Anurag and Prerna were keen to know about Mr Bajaj, and now, he is right in front of them.

Anurag's business priority is to free his sealed accounts and Basu Publications from Mr. Bajaj’s clutches, and with his entry in the house, it will now be a challenge for Anurag and Prerna to tackle this new problem in the form of Mr. Bajaj.