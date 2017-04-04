The cast of Girl In the City Chapter 2 reverse their roles!

bindass’ popular web series ‘Girl in the City’ is back with Chapter 2 and it’s going to get interesting with every episode. Apart from Meera Sehgal and Kartik, there’s Kiran and Areem, the siblings who own international fashion house, House of Areem, who are turning the house on fire in real and reel life. Trust us, the series will keep you hooked, booked and confused!

Anyway, but there’s something happening behind that scenes that has got us totally muddled! It turns out that Mithila Palkar, who plays Meera Sehgal, is actually a hardcore Mumbai chi mulgi; Preetika Chawla who plays Areem is more like Meera; Karanvir Sharma, who plays Kiran, has traits of Kartik and Rajat Barmecha is quite unlike Kartik. Confused? We are too.

Let’s clear the confusion in the air. Meera Sehgal, the protagonist of the series, is a Dehradun born & bred girl with dreams of making it big in a city like Mumbai. But actor Mithila is born and bred in Mumbai and hasn’t really experienced the emotions of a small town girl in the big city. Interestingly, Preethika, who plays Areem, is from Dehradun and moved to Mumbai to become an actor.

When we brought this strange situation up to Preetika, she says, “Yes, this is a mere coincidence. I grew up in Dehradun and have spent my childhood there, but in the series I am a free-minded and upper-class Mumbai girl.”

Now, about the boys! Rajat’s character, Kartik, is a chef in the show but his cooking skills are only restricted to what the screenplay demands. On the other hand, Karanvir Sharma, who plays Kiran, the owner of an international fashion house, can charm his way into people’s hearts through the stomach. We mean, by cooking finger-licking food!

“Funnily that is true and I never realized it. Yes, I can cook and I don't mean preparing Maggie. I try my hands on different cuisine and dishes. I am always experimenting with food”, says Karanvir.

Maybe it’s a mere coincidence! But what we can say is that each actor pulls off their respective character extremely well, leaving no room for doubt.

Girl In The City Chapter 2 airs every Friday, 6 pm only on bindass!