The channel wants to retain her: Producer Dipti Kalwani on Rytasha’s exit and tantrums

Mumbai: It was not long ago that TellyChakkar broke the news of Rytasha Rathore’s exit from her daily soap Badho Bahu. The makers of &TV’s popular nightly were planning to replace her and the hunt for a new face was on.

However, the latest update that we’ve got is that Rathore is not leaving the show anytime soon. Nonetheless, she won’t be shooting for the show and is on a break. Currently, the actress is out of country for her theatrical performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Producer Dipti Kalwani, who helms Badho Bahu and in an exclusive conversation with her, we got clarity on whether Rytasha is being replaced or not.

“Indeed there were talks. But the channel wants to retain her. So there’s no conclusion. I don’t know how long she will be a part of the show but as of now she is. Rytasha is doing the show and has not gone anywhere. If there are any changes then we will let you know,” the producer explained.

One of the primary reasons behind Ryatash’s rumoured exit was her tantrums on the sets. The producer came out clean about the allegations.

She said, “I’ll tell you something about Ryatasha – she is an incredible actor and she brings a lot to the table. She is not somebody who is even remotely connected to TV. So this world has been very different for her.”

“A lot of south Bombay kids don’t take too much in their stride. I’ve always shared a great rapport with her and she has never troubled me. I know that it was a little unsettling for her in the beginning and she used to find it difficult to be here. She had her own set of issues. Of course, those issues don’t exist anymore. We still hang out together. She does her acting bit really well,” she clarified.

“In childishness, she has written a lot of things on Instagram and made a fuss about a lot of things but overall I understand her. She comes from a good place, is young and it is a new environment for her. She has never been a part of such environment,” she concluded.

For a better understanding on how will the show proceed, we got in touch with our sources who informed us that the makers are not able to find an apt replacement for the talented Rytasha. “They might introduce a new character that could be a parallel lead in the beginning and eventually become the new face of the show,” a source claims. The insider also went ahead to claim that the makers won’t take any risk, since Indian Premiere League is coming soon. “Rytasha might exit post IPL,” the source stated.

Only time will tell what is the future of Rytasha in the show. Her fans can cherish for now that she will be seen in Badho Bahu.