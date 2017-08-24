Life OK's revamping into Star Bharat has been lately all over the media. Out of the many shows that will be telecast on the revamped channel, one is Nimki Mukhiyaan.

TellyChakkar.com broke the news of producer Zama Habib’s upcoming program that was supposed to be launched on Star Plus. Later on, we also updated, that the show will be titled Nimki Mukhiyaan and is shifted from Star Plus to Star Bharat.

A dainty girl, Bhumika Gurung is all set to enthrall Indian viewers with the show. She will be portraying the titular role of Nimki. Tellychakkar got in touch with the lady who has been part of TV shows earlier. In an exclusive chat with us Bhumika opened up about her character and the show. “You won’t get bored of Nimi. She doesn’t have just one shade, everything is dissimilar about her. It’s all quirky, vibrant and different from what you see on TV.”

Bhumika feels she is not like her character Nimki in real. Set in the backdrop of Bihar, the series is about women empowerment.

Nimki Mukhiyaan was made for Star Plus originally. however, we don't seem to think, the telecast of the series on Star bharat has peturned the actress. Quipped she, “The fact that the serial is being telecast on Star bharat does not bother me. It really doesn’t matter which channel the show is aired on. Yes, as a fresh face Star Plus would have been an add on”

Bhumika who is elated and excited for the show was earlier seen in drama series Yeh Hai Aashiqui.