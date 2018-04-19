Home > Tv > Tv News
The controversial ‘A Date To Remember’ gets its on air date

By Vinay MR Mishra
19 Apr 2018 12:49 PM

MUMBAI: MTV’s upcoming dating show A Date To Remember has finally got its on-air date.

The dating show has been part of numerous controversies. For starters, there were rumours that Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul were replaced by TV couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. However, the latter were replaced by Divya Aggarwal. Prince – Yuvika also alleged that the makers were unprofessional. With the same hullabaloo, there were also rumours of the makers charging money from aspiring contestants to participate in the TV series.

According to our exclusive information, finally the dating show which features Indeep Bakshi, Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul and Divya Aggarwal will see the light of the day. The series is scheduled to go on air from 26 April.

Since the youth based channel already airs Roadies, Troll Police and such, this show will come weekly every Thursday. The time-slot decided for the show is 7.30 pm.

With this TV series, MTV will strengthen their bandwidth of reality shows.

What do you thinnk of Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary?

Indeep, Manu and Nitibha also featured in a music single sung by the former. Apparently, the promos will soon go on air.

(Also Read: Prince-Yuvika kicked out, Divya Agarwal picked for A Date To Remember)

With so much of controversies already surrounding the series before the telecast, it would be interesting to see what more controversies will happen post the show goes on air.

Are you excited for this show?

