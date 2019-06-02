The digital space has an advantage for character artists: Dilip Tahil

MUMBAI: Dilip Tahil, who is one of the most acclaimed baddies of yesteryear, will soon venture into the digital space with a Hotstar Specials series titled Hostages.

In the press conference of the web-series, Dilip talked at length about the advantages of the digital medium. He said, 'Digital shows do not have time constraints, thus enabling the makers of the project to give equal importance to all the characters rather than focusing the entire story on the lead pair. Initially, filmmakers had a lot of time constraints wherein they had to wrap up the story in a mere 2.5 or maximum of 3 hours. In that particular time limit, they had to establish the lead couples’ love story and add songs, which are again a very important part of any movie. Considering that all these factors take most of the time, the scope for the performance of and footage given to a character artist is minimal. The web space is different as it doesn’t come with the baggage of time constraints. A story can be told in 5 episodes of an hour each, which gives the filmmaker a good 5 hours to portray the story, hence enabling the back stories of character artists also to be told in the project.'



Dilip also added, 'I am glad that an actor like me is also being considered for digital projects.'



Good luck, Dilip!