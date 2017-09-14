Sony TV strikes again. And this time the popular GEC has has decided to pull the plug on another comedy reality TV series.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusively learnt that the channel is all set to bring a new show.

According to our sources, Krushna Abhishek’s big ticket show The Drama Company is all set to go off-air by end of this month. After putting a full stop on The Kapil Sharma Show, this is the second comedy non-fiction series that will face the axe by the channel.

Interestingly, The Drama Company had replaced Kapil’s show but it failed to pull the required viewers for the channel.

There is more, readers! We also hear, the GEC is all set to bring back their beloved comedian,Sunil Grover.

Contrary to the rumours about Sunil joining Krushna’s show, we’ve learnt that instead the channel is set to give him a non-fiction show.

Our little birdie says, “it is in a very nascent stage. But the channel for sure is bringing a non-fiction project with Sunil Grover. The concept and idea is still at the discussion stage but it will obviously be a comic series.”

Sunil’s show will replace Krushna’s The Drama Company, produced by Lil Frodo and Frames.

All the developments are being done in a hush-hush way and things are kept under wraps. What we can assure is that the new show is indeed in the making and will take time to hit the TV screens.

Lil Frodo’s producer Preeti Simoes confirmed the news and told TellyChakkar, “we were always a limited series. Our season will end by this month. I have no clue if the channel plans to bring the show with another season.”

Meanwhile, all the stars of The Drama Company are shooting for the programme.

We dropped a text to Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek but we are still to get a revert while Karan V Grover and Sugandha Mishra remained unaware about the entire development.

We also contacted EVP & Business Head of Sony TV Danish Khan but he asked us to call later.

