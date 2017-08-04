Another TV show is set to say bye-bye to its viewers!

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) shutting its shop due to low TRP.

So how will Trideviyaan come to an end?

Well, as per the plot, the Chauhan family will learn about Manu (Shalini Sahuta) being the agent while Shanu (Aishwarya Sakhuja) and Tanu’s (Samaira Rao) secret will remain intact.

Before waving them the final goodbye, we reached out to Aishwarya, who shared, “It was lovely working with the entire cast of Tridiviyaan and the makers of Full House Media. I truly had a cherishing experience.”

Shalini added, “I am happy that Tridiviyaan came in the journey of my acting career. I got to play different types of characters in one show.”

Tridiviyaan will air its last episode on 7 August and it will be replaced by new show Shankar Jai Kishen.