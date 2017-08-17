The war between Stand Up Comedy and Skit Drama has intensified on Comedy Dangal after the grand premiere of the show. These boisterous comedians will be seen taking up ‘marriage’ as a theme to give the audience a heavy dose of laughter in the upcoming episode. Entertainment will be at its peak when these talented comedians share their thoughts about marriage and with Anu Malik and Bharti Singh as judges, both the married and the unmarried are sure to have a gala time. As baraatis, Bollywood superstars Jacqueline Fernandez and Siddharth Malhotra will be joining the cast for a rocking time.

Going with the theme of wedding, Jacqueline and Siddharth will make a grand entry on ‘Dhols’ along with other cast of the show. Kick starting the episode will be Jeevashu from Bharti’s team who will make Bharti reveal her wedding plans during the act. Inspired by Sidharth and Jacqueline’s hot pole dance on the song ‘O Chandralekha’, Rajesh Kumar and Bharti Singh will come up with a new dance style known as the ‘Gola dance’ which will take the laughter quotient one notch higher. On one hand, ‘Kawali king’ – Rehman will impress Sidharth with his ‘Shayaris’ and on the other hand Jacqueline will address Mantra, Gunjan Ureja and Anita Hasnanadani’s newlywed couple act as ‘Kamar Tod’ performance.

Adding the flavor of music to the wedding tamasha will be Anu Malik as he will dedicate a song - Churake dil mera Goriya Chali for Jacqueline. Trying to tune his vocals will be ‘The Gentleman’ himself, Sidharth Malhotra as he raps with little wonder of Comedy Dangal Preetjyot.