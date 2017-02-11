The industry has become progressive: Rahul Dev

One of India’s first supermodels, Rahul Dev, who changed the way men were projected in the modelling circuit, is back in business with Four Lions’ Dil Bole Oberoi.

India’s first spin-off series, the actor seemed quite kicked to be part of a new trend. Also, the topic of exciting conversations with the man was Bigg Boss 10.

Rahul, known for his sombre and calm nature, shocked one and all with his participation in the most controversial show. Though many hailed him for his patience and humble nature, a lot many criticised him for being boring.

“What can I say, it’s people’s opinions. I was being me and I am lucky that I managed to make some lifelong friends on the show. That’s much more important to me than anyone’s opinion,” he said.

When we asked him whether Bigg Boss helped open doors for him, Rahul quipped, “I am really glad that I did Bigg Boss but with full modesty, I would like to say that the doors of TV have always been open for me. I have been approached numerous times for many projects but I chose to stay away. Yes, thankfully post Bigg Boss, people have realised that I am still in business. And I think I will also give the credit to the host Salman Khan who gave me so much love. Trust me, his support is never ending and I have no shame to admit that he got me the film Mubaraka with Anil and Arjun Kapoor. He is a great man, I must add.”

With him mentioning that people thought he quit the industry, we asked him why. “Well, post my wife’s death I moved to Delhi and spent time with my son and focussed on my business. Now, that he has gone to college in London, I had time and so got going with the opportunities that were coming my way.”

As readers would, there was a buzz that Rahul was paid a giant amount of Rs 2 crore for his participation in Bigg Boss 10. When asked for his opinion, the man replied, “Well it would sound pompous if I say I was paid a bomb but all I can say is whatever I have earned it is for my son. All my energies are now to bring him up to be a good man.”

The actor has always spoken about his son (Siddharth Dev) with utmost love. We wondered if he has managed to bond with Mugdha (he is in relationship with actor Mugdha Godse). “For now he has. All is well and quite warm between them.”

Talking further about his role in Dil Bole, Rahul said, “My character Kali Thakur is a desi goon who is not the quintessential Bollywood villain. He is a male chauvinist but has a sophisticated and stylish aura around himself. His chemistry with the other characters will be quite interesting and I am sure viewers would love him.”

“While I was dreaming to become a cricketer as a kid, I ended up doing engineering. By plain sheer luck I grabbed a modelling offer and then there was no looking back. And like a natural transition, movies happened, and now TV. I am amazed at how kind God has been to me for making my journey such a magnificent one. I had never ever thought that I will be here giving interviews for my first fiction show,” quipped the actor while talking about his journey.

Rahul also shared that he has found some great friends in the industry among whom the Deols and Salman Khan have been the closest ones. “I have lot of gratitude for them as they stood by me whenever I needed them. But I am glad that I had to never ask for work from anyone.”

And finally stating that the industry is moving towards a positive growth, the actor quipped, “There is no demarcation between the different mediums. Earlier people were scared to move from modelling to movies or doing TV, in a fear they might lose their place. But the way the industry is progressing clichés are dying and everyone is ready to experiment and challenge themselves. It’s a great change.”

Good luck Rahul!!