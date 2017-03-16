The jodi of ‘Kaira’ has worked wonders for Yeh Rishta – Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan has simply revelled in the character of Kartik and has become the young sensation of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, the show is presently seeing new highs with the grand wedding of Kartik and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) being shot in the exotic locales of Bikaner.

On his recent Bikaner experience, Mohsin said, “Bikaner was beautiful and the people we met there were wonderful. We had an amazing response. Wherever we used to go people used to recognise us and follow us and they used to shout out our character names. They used to wait for a selfie for the entire day and it was an overwhelming feeling for us.”

Mohsin feels that he has evolved as an actor with time, and the fan-following he and Shivangi have got with Yeh Rishta has been the icing on the cake. “Our Jodi of ‘Kaira’ has worked wonders. When I entered the show, I never thought that this character would become so popular in quick time. When I got in, I did not have any expectations of how popular my character has to become. But I am thrilled that it has happened. I have been in the industry for 8 to 9 years and I have a lot of my fans who have watched me from my first show, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and have been following me ever since. I am happy that my work is being recognized.”

Talking about Producer Rajan Shahi and the efforts put in by him for every outdoor schedule, Mohsin explained, “Rajan Sir was there with us in Hrishikesh, in Bombay, in Switzerland and now in Bikaner. He is truly our support system. If someone is there to motivate you and support you throughout the journey, the show has to do well. My stint in Yeh Rishta has been an amazing experience wth Rajan Sir.”

On the best compliment he has received so far, Mohsin stated, “The biggest compliment is for the couple Kaira and I think that's the most wonderful thing I could have asked for. The couple Kaira has totally worked for me and Shivangi.”

According to Mohsin, the best aspect about the entertainment industry is that, “It helps to connect you with many people, make you understand what you are going through, and help you to reach out to a lot of people.”

Mohsin does not believe in harbouring a lot of dreams. But on the few goals set for the immediate future, Mohsin averred, “I have both long term goals and short term goals. My short term goal is to buy a car for my father.”

Mohsin, may you rock as always as an actor!!