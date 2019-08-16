The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek says his home doesn't run because of Kapil, but his talent

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to make the audience laugh out loud. With its fun episodes, the show leaves the audience in splits. It is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. Now, the upcoming weekend episode of the comedy TV series is going to see hilarious banter between its lead comedians, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek.

Going by the teaser, the upcoming episode seems to be loaded with a lot of fun moments. In the video posted by the channel, an angry bird comes on stage. It's got Kapil's voiceover. He greets Archana Puran Singh and she asks him, 'how are you, my laal?' He tells her he is not 'laal' but red. Archana explains 'laal' is called red in English. Krushna enters the stage dressed as Sapna. He looks at the red angry bird. Krushna then jokes Kapil might have run away as someone has come to meet him from Hollywood and he doesn't know English. Krushna then feels flattered as people from Hollywood have come to meet him due to his popularity. He asks the audience to clap for him. He tells Archana that it is good 'Kappu' is not there as he would have been jealous of him. To this, the angry bird says that’s why will Kapil get jealous of him, his (Krushna) home runs due to the comedian. Krushna tells him his home runs due to his talent, not Kapil. This makes the audience break into applause.

The angry bird gives it back to Krushna by telling him that his talent is 80% due to Govinda. Krushna then scolds the angry bird for shitting on people while flying. Just then, Kapil jumps into the picture. Kapil tells Krushna that even Archana and Kiku have done voice-overs for an upcoming Hollywood film. Krushna is quite surprised to learn this.

Check out the promo right here: