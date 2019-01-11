News

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 tastes success in its very first week

11 Jan 2019 07:45 PM
MUMBAI: Comedy king Kapil Sharma has all the reasons to smile! He is back with a bang and his show The Kapil Sharma Show season 2 is doing fantastic. Topping the TRP charts, the show is in the top three in its very first week.

To mark the achievement, the team celebrated by cutting a cake.

And an elated Kapil took to social media to express his happiness. Sharing the photo of the cake, he wrote, ‘Thank u so much to all the viewers for giving so much love to #TheKapilSharmaShow we the team of #tkss will keep working hard to make u guys smile n happy. Keep smiling n stay happy n healthy always. Love u all.’

Comedienne Bharti too took to social media to announce the good news. Thanking audience, she wrote, ‘Thank you India for the love and making us number 1 show on TV. We are overwhelmed. We are back & We will keep India entertaining this way! #TKSS #Gratitude.’

