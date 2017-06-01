The Kapil Sharma Show shoot stalled as Kapil gets hospitalised

Oh no! Indian television’s most loved stand up comedian Kapil Sharma is in pain!

The comedian had to be taken to a hospital in Andheri, after he complained of feeling uneasy. The doctors post examining informed that the reason for his uneasiness was his oscillating blood pressure.

Kapil was shooting for his show (The Kapil Sharma Show) along with veteran actor Paresh Rawal for his upcoming film Guest In London, when he suddenly complained of not being well, and the shoot had to be canned.

“Kapil was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4 pm today after he complained of uneasiness. It is a blood pressure related problem. It is a result of back-to-back shooting,” said a source close to the actor.

Later on, his co-actor Kiku Sharda told a leading daily about his health being stable, “Yes, Kapil was feeling uneasy so he was taken to the hospital and was admitted. But there’s nothing to worry. He is fine now.”

No wonders that the comedian is suffering some health issues as he has been trying hard to up his show's TRPs.

Earlier this year, in April, the comedian made headlines for verbal and physical abuse to one of his co-stars Sunil Grover during a flight. Following which, Sunil left the show. Kapil did issue a public apology but it didn’t help much. Two more of the show’s essential co-actors Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar left the show and have not come back since. All these controversies hit him and the show hard with the numbers dropping and rumours of the series going off air started floating.

But with The Kapil Sharma Show getting back in the top 10 list, Kapil you should just take it slow!

Get well soon!