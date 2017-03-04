The last day of shoot is going to be tough for us: Sunayana Fozdar

The Sony TV show Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka finds its strength in societal values and traditions, bringing people together in an era where differences define human relationships.

Helmed by the deft Kavita Barjatya (queen of adroit), under the reputed aegis of Rajshri Productions, the daily soap lent freshness and opulence to Sony viewers, spreading hues of happiness and bliss.

Sadly, it will soon beam out from television screens, much to the disappointment of its fans, however, memories and moments are forever to cherish.

One actor who has been an integral part of the show is Sunayana Fozdar, enacting the role of Priyanka. She feels a concoction of emotions as she gears up for the penultimate days. She is, of course, sad for the closure but elated with the respect and reverence the character has earned her.

“The feedback has been overwhelming. Fans started relating to the character and started living it. I am thankful to Kavita (Barjatya) for trusting me with the role. I have learnt a lot playing Priyanka. I have grown and drawn strength from it. The Barjatya team is the best to work with. Hats off to director Kaushik (Ghatak) dada for maintaining calm in stress situations and guiding the ship to success.”

Sunayana feels that the show carved a niche for holding on to its differentiating factor of being spirited in its story progression.

“The narrative displayed the fast dissipating system of joint families. People loved it. I wish the show enjoyed more airtime, however, end of the day it’s a business decision.”

Success kisses the feet of those who work as a team. And for Sunayana, Ek Rishta journey is all about fellow camaraderie and bonhomie.

“It’s a dream team. We started our journey from Jaisalmer and the bond strengthened with passing days. Special mention here of Sooraj (Thapar) ji and Mitesh ji (Pandey). We co acted in many scenes and became like family members.”

So what’s next in her kitty? “I will relax and rejuvenate for the moment. I am looking forward to get good roles and hopefully something in comedy space.”

All the best Sunayana.