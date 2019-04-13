The makers of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna keep their script of the show a secret from all the actors

MUMBAI: Indian television is always known to project their women as the ideal housewife but Star Plus is coming up with a show which plans to break that particular norm. Starring the powerhouse of talent, Shrenu Parikh as the antagonist, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna has been generating a lot of buzz since the time the show’s promo has come out.

Shrenu transforms into Janhvi Mittal as a housewife who plays the ideal daughter-in-law of the Mittal family and we are sure that the talented actor will win the audience's heart with her performance.

With the buzz that’s doing the rounds the makers of the show are trying their best to keep the script of the show a secret from everyone. The promo gives a glimpse of Janhvi’s role as an antagonist, and the full plot will certainly leave the viewers hooked to the screens.

As Shrenu plays the anti-heroine for the first time, she along with other actors doesn’t know what will happen in the story as it progresses.

The makers want to keep the secret for maximum advantage, and hence, have only given the actors a brief idea about their roles and not the whole script. Fans have loved the hint of suspense behind Janhvi’s role in the promo which has showcased her as the perfect bahu yet with a shade of negativity.

Shrenu has been working very hard and had resorted to reading and watching thriller shows. She wants to perfect her role as the antagonist and is leaving no stone unturned in doing so.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will go on air on April 22, 2019 on Star Plus.