The MOST LOVED dialogues of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn!

MUMBAI: Mythological shows have always charmed the audience. We may have heard the stories innumerable times, but there is always a new angle, a new twist that makes the content more interesting.



Whether it the Mahabharat, Ramayan, the stories of Lord Ganesha, or that of Lord Shiva, at least one tale is followed by most television lovers. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary introduced us to the story of RadhaKrishn with a classic twist. The launch was grand! The media was taken to the birth city of Lord Krishna, Vrindavan, and the tale was beautifully narrated.



The Star Bharat show stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh and is all about redefining love. The larger-than-life sets and the precision that each frame shows are a visual treat.



RadhaKrishn is being loved by the audience, especially the quotes and dialogues by Krishna while he talks to his Radha. So wonderfully are the values and messages conveyed that if we were to abide by them, 90 percent of our problems would be resolved.



Here are some of the dialogues that have us captivated!



Sukh ho toh bad jata hai.. dukh ho toh bat jata hai..



Ek-ek kshan kitna lamba lagne lagega.. tab tak lagega jab tak aap kisi ko apna nahi bana le.



Apno ke sath samay kab beet jata hai pata bhi nahi calta hain na.. kintu sonchiye yadi aap ko aise sthaan pe chhod diya jaye..jahan aapko koi sambandhi na ho, aapka koi apna na ho, koi mitra na ho.. toh kya hoga ?



Toh prem se bolo Radhe Radhe..



Which is your favourite dialogue from RadhaKrishn? Let us know in the comments section below!