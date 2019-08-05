The Naagins of television ‘HISS’ TOGETHER on the occasion of Nag Panchami!

MUMBAI: According to traditional Hindu mythology, snakes hold a sanctified place. Representing fertility and creative life force, they are symbolic to rebirth, transformation, immortality, and healing. Today, August 5th, is observed as Nag Panchami, and Hindus all over the country offer milk to snakes and seek blessings for their well-being.



Indian television has churned out several fiction shows based on ‘naags and naagins’. In the 90s, Doordarshan churned out a series titled Chandrakanta that had the characters of Roopmati and Naagmani Devta, the queen and king of snakes respectively. It was based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's novel Chandrakanta Santati. Since then, many TV shows and movies have revolved around the story of vengeance and revenge of ‘ichaadhari naagins’.



A lot of actresses have stepped into the shoes of a naagin , with Ekta Kapoor’s seasoned series on Colors with the same name. The show has gained a massive following, and people have loved the supernatural genre.



Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Aashka Goradia, Rakshanda Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, and Anita Hassanandani have all been seen as snake women. The show has maintained the top position on the rating charts since its launch. And today, it is time to pay an ode to the naagins of television.



While these naagins were traditionally seen as protagonists or antagonists, some changed the way the naagin drama was viewed by appearing in the form of stylish vamps.The concept of naagins is not limited to supernatural fantasy. Television has such creative minds that it has also given a fresh twist to naagin drama by introducing a comedy on SAB TV titled Icchapyaari Naagin.As we celebrate Nag Panchami, let’s show our love for the Naagins of television!